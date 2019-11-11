Texas A&M vs. UL-Monroe: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Texas A&M (home) vs. UL-Monroe (away)

Current Records: Texas A&M 1-0; UL-Monroe 2-0

Last Season Records: Texas A&M 14-18; UL-Monroe 18-15

What to Know

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They are packing up and heading on the road for their first away contest this season. They face off against the Texas A&M Aggies on Monday at Reed Arena at 8 p.m. ET. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous matchups.

UL-Monroe escaped with a win against the Alcorn State Braves by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M took care of business in their home opener. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 26 turnovers, they took down the NW State Demons 77-63. Texas A&M G Savion Flagg looked sharp as he had 22 points and five assists along with seven boards and three blocks.

Their wins bumped the Warhawks to 2-0 and the Aggies to 1-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Aggies are a big 15-point favorite against the Warhawks.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 137

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.