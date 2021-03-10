The No. 13-seeded Texas A&M Aggies meet the No. 12-seeded Vanderbilt Commodores as they kick off the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Wednesday. The Aggies (8-9), who finished 2-8 in the SEC, have lost two straight and are 0-1 on neutral courts. The Commodores (8-15), who were 3-13 in conference play, have lost three of their last five. The teams had two regular-season meetings against one another cancelled due to the coronavirus. The winner faces the Florida Gators in Thursday's second round.

Tip-off from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Commodores are one-point favorites in the latest Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 131.5.

Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt spread: Vanderbilt -1

Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt over-under: 131.5 points

Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt money line: Vanderbilt -120, Texas A&M +100



A&M: The Aggies are 5-11 against the spread in their last 16 games

VAN: The Commodores are 1-1 all-time against Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Sophomore guard Scotty Pippen Jr. has been prolific this season, scoring in double figures in 19 of the 20 games he has played in. He scored a season-high 36 points in Vanderbilt's win at Cincinnati on Thursday, and has scored 20 or more points in 10 games and 30 or more in three. He recorded a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds in a Jan. 9 loss against Mississippi State. For the season, Pippen is averaging 20.6 points, 4.9 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.

With sophomore guard Dylan Disu, who was first on the team in rebounding (9.2) and second in scoring (15.0), out for the year with a knee injury, a number of players have had to step up their play. One of those is sophomore guard Jordan Wright, who is averaging 9.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, two assists and 1.1 steals per game. Wright has reached double figures in five straight games and 10 on the season. He recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds in the win at Cincinnati.

Why Texas A&M can cover

The Aggies are led by sophomore forward Emanuel Miller, who has been on fire of late. For the season, Miller is averaging 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.9 steals per game. Since the Aggies' month-long pause, Miller has posted back-to-back double-doubles, including a 23-point, 10-rebound effort at No. 12 Arkansas on Saturday and a 24-point, 13-rebound performance against Mississippi State last Wednesday. He has six double-doubles on the season and has scored 20 or more points six times.

Senior guard Quenton Jackson also plays a big part in A&M's success, averaging 10.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He is connecting on 48 percent of his field goals, including 41.5 percent from 3-point range, and 74.5 percent of his free throws. Jackson has reached double figures in seven games, including the past two. On Saturday, he scored 23 points.

How to make Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt picks

