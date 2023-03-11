The sixth-seeded Vanderbilt Commodores will look to pull off their second upset in a row when they take on the second-seeded Texas A&M Aggies in the semifinals of the 2023 SEC Tournament on Saturday. The Commodores (20-13, 11-7 SEC), who have won five in a row, are coming off an 80-73 win over third-seeded Kentucky on Friday. The Aggies (24-8, 15-3), who have won nine of 10, including three straight, knocked off Arkansas 67-61 in the quarterfinals. Texas A&M defeated Vanderbilt 72-66 on Jan. 28 in the only regular-season meeting between the teams.

Tipoff from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Vanderbilt leads the all-time series 10-7. The Aggies are 6-point favorites in the latest Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 140.5.

Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M spread: Texas A&M -6

Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M over/under: 140.5 points

Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M money line: Vanderbilt +210, Texas A&M -260

VAN: The Commodores are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games overall

TAMU: The Aggies are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games vs. a team with a winning straight-up record

Why Texas A&M can cover

Sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV has dominated over the past nine games, scoring in double figures in each, including 20 or more points six times during that stretch. In last Saturday's win over second-ranked Alabama, he scored 28 points and grabbed three rebounds in a 67-61 win. In Friday's quarterfinal win over Arkansas, he scored 18 points, while grabbing three boards and dishing out three assists. He has been red hot from the floor, entering the tournament by hitting on 40.5% of his field goals, including 36.5% from 3-point range, and 86.9% from the free-throw line. For the season, he is averaging 16.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and four assists per game.

Senior guard Tyrece Radford has reached double-figure scoring in 13 of the past 14 games, including 30 points in a 79-63 win at No. 15 Auburn on Jan. 25. He scored a season-high 31 points in an 82-66 victory at DePaul on Nov. 25. In Friday's quarterfinal win over Arkansas, Radford was effective with 11 points and eight rebounds. He also dished out two assists. In 32 games, all starts, he is averaging 13.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Junior guard Tyrin Lawrence helped power the Commodores' upset of Kentucky in the SEC quarterfinals on Friday. He finished with 18 points, four rebounds and two assists. It was his sixth game in a row reaching double-figure scoring. He has scored 10 or more points in 21 games, including one double-double - an 18-point and 10-rebound performance in a 74-71 win over Ole Miss on Feb. 4. In 32 games, including 30 starts, he is averaging 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Also leading Vanderbilt is senior guard Ezra Manjon, who had a monster game in the win over Kentucky. He scored 25 points, while dishing out three assists. In 33 games, including 21 starts, he is averaging 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Manjon is connecting on 46.5% of his field goals and 70.1% of his free throws.

