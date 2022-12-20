Who's Playing

Wofford @ Texas A&M

Current Records: Wofford 7-5; Texas A&M 6-4

What to Know

The Wofford Terriers will head out on the road to face off against the Texas A&M Aggies at 2 p.m. ET Tuesday at Reed Arena. Wofford will be strutting in after a win while A&M will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Terriers were completely in charge this past Saturday, breezing past the Montreat Cavaliers 107-65 at home.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Aggies as they fell 83-79 to the Memphis Tigers this past Saturday. Guard Tyrece Radford had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 1-for-13 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Wofford have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Wofford is now 7-5 while A&M sits at 6-4. The Terriers are 2-4 after wins this year, and the Aggies are 2-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.99

Odds

The Aggies are a big 15-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 14-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.