The Wofford Terriers take on the Texas A&M Aggies in an interesting non-conference matchup on Monday afternoon. Reed Arena plays host to the festivities, with both teams coming off a win. Wofford knocked off previously unbeaten Coastal Carolina by an 11-point margin on Tuesday evening to improve to 3-2 on the season. Texas A&M took care of business with a 17-point win over SE Louisiana, and the Aggies sit at 4-1 this season.

Tip-off is at 1 p.m. ET in College Station. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Aggies as six-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 133.5 in the latest Texas A&M vs. Wofford odds. Before making any Wofford vs. Texas A&M picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Texas A&M vs. Wofford spread: Texas A&M -6

Texas A&M vs. Wofford over-under: 133.5 points

TAMU: The Aggies are 1-4 against the spread this season

WOFF The Terriers are 8-7 against the spread in the last 15 games as an underdog

Why Texas A&M can cover



The Aggies are an above-average defensive team, allowing just 62.4 points per game. Texas A&M ranks in the top quartile of the country in adjusted defensive efficiency, and the Aggies are a top-10 team in creating turnovers, forcing a giveaway on 27.5 percent of possessions. Texas A&M also excels in limiting its opponents on 2-point shots (48.9 percent), with above-average marks in defensive rebound rate and steal rate.

From there, Texas A&M is a solid 2-point shooting team (56.2 percent) and the Aggies are very potent on the offensive glass, grabbing 34.5 percent of their own missed shots. Wofford is a shaky defensive rebounding team (69.4 percent), and the Aggies have a severe edge in physicality and athleticism, as manifested by the Terriers' very modest block rate (6.1 percent) and steal rate (8.2 percent).

Why Wofford can cover

Wofford is a potent shooting team, posting an effective field goal percentage of 53.2 percent. The Terriers are converting 53.6 percent of their 2-point shots and 35.2 percent of their 3-pointers so far this season. From there, Wofford leads country in 3-point attempt rate, taking more than 60 percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and the Terriers are capable of a barrage at any moment.

They are also above-average on the offensive glass, grabbing 30.4 percent of their own misses, and senior guard Storm Murphy is a breakout player, averaging 19.8 points, 4.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 40.6 percent from beyond the arc. Defensively, Wofford isn't elite, but it does have a path to success against Texas A&M. The Aggies are ranked outside the top 300 nationally in turnover rate, giving the ball away on 26.4 percent of possessions, and that havoc could be crucial for Wofford.

