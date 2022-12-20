The Wofford Terriers will play against their third SEC team of the season when they face the Texas A&M Aggies on Tuesday afternoon. Wofford has lost close games to LSU and Vanderbilt on the road, but it is coming off a 107-65 win over Montreat. Texas A&M has lost two of its last three games, including an 83-79 setback at Memphis on Saturday.

Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Aggies are favored by 14.5 points in the latest Texas A&M vs. Wofford odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 142.5.

Texas A&M vs. Wofford spread: Texas A&M -14.5

Texas A&M vs. Wofford over/under: 142.5 points

Texas A&M vs. Wofford money line: Texas A&M -1400, Wofford +800

Why Texas A&M can cover

Texas A&M is coming off a close road loss at Memphis, but the Aggies were able to cover the 5.5-point spread behind a 25-point effort from Wade Taylor IV. He matched his career high and also knocked down four 3-pointers in the loss, upping his season points per game average to 15.5. Taylor is one of three players scoring in double figures for Texas A&M, as senior guard Tyrece Radford (11.4) and junior forward Henry Coleman III (10.5) are both at that mark as well.

The Aggies have been playing their best basketball over the past month, covering the spread in five of their last six games. They have won all four of their games at Reed Arena this season, including a 72-54 win over Oregon State on Dec. 11. Wofford has already lost two games to SEC teams this season and has lost three of its last five games against Division I opponents.

Why Wofford can cover

Wofford might be 0-2 against teams from the SEC this season, but it was undervalued in both of those games. The Terriers easily covered the 12.5-point spread in their 78-75 loss at LSU in late November, as freshman guard Jackson Paveletzke poured in 19 points and dished out three assists. They also covered the 8.5-point number in a 65-62 setback against Vanderbilt earlier this month, paced by senior forward B.J. Mack's 19 points.

The Terriers have been hot offensively this season, going over the 100-point mark on two occasions. Mack leads the team in scoring with 16.3 points per game, while Paveletzke is adding 15.3 points. Wofford has covered the spread in five of its last six games, and Texas A&M is coming off an emotional road loss at Memphis.

