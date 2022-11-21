Who's Playing

Drexel @ Texas-Arlington

Current Records: Drexel 2-1; Texas-Arlington 2-2

What to Know

The Texas-Arlington Mavericks will take on the Drexel Dragons at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at Hertz Arena. Drexel should still be riding high after a win, while the Mavericks will be looking to right the ship.

Texas-Arlington received a tough blow on Friday as they fell 62-43 to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Meanwhile, the Dragons were fully in charge on Friday, breezing past the Arcadia University Knights 85-45 at home.

Texas-Arlington is now 2-2 while Drexel sits at 2-1. Drexel is 0-1 after wins this year, and Texas-Arlington is 1-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET

Monday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Hertz Arena -- Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena -- Estero, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.