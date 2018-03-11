Texas-Arlington vs. Georgia State odds: Sun Belt championship game picks from Vegas legend on 41-25 run
Kenny White set lines for Vegas' biggest books. Now, he has his sights set on the Sun Belt final.
Texas-Arlington takes on Georgia State in the Sun Belt tournament championship game on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Fourth-seeded UT-Arlington knocked off top-seeded Louisiana-Lafayette in one semifinal, while second-seeded Georgia State defeated Georgia Southern in the other.
Georgia State opened as a 1.5-point favorite, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 150.
Before choosing either side, you need to read what SportsLine's top college hoops expert Kenny White has to say. He has put together an impressive 41-25 run picking college hoops games.
Part of his success: White learned the bookmaking business at his father's knee. He ran the powerful Las Vegas Sports Consultants, the group that supplied lines to the biggest casinos. The Vegas legend knows what's behind every point spread.
White has examined every matchup, every player and every trend for UT-Arlington vs. Georgia State and locked in his confident against-the-spread pick.
White knows the Panthers will cover the spread if they get open looks from three-point range. The team shoots 39 percent from downtown and was 9 for 21 in its semifinal win against Georgia Southern. On defense, Georgia State must key on Mavericks forward Kevin Hervey, who collected 14 points and 11 rebounds against Louisiana-Lafayette.
But the Mavericks could stay within the spread -- or win outright -- by stifling the Panthers' star and leading scorer D'Marcus Simonds, who was held to six points in 28 minutes by Georgia Southern on Saturday.
So what side of Texas-Arlington vs. Georgia State do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick by White, who has absolutely crushed college basketball, and find out.
