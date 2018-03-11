Texas-Arlington vs. Georgia State odds: Sun Belt championship game picks from Vegas legend on 41-25 run

Texas-Arlington takes on Georgia State in the Sun Belt tournament championship game on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Fourth-seeded UT-Arlington knocked off top-seeded Louisiana-Lafayette in one semifinal, while second-seeded Georgia State defeated Georgia Southern in the other.



Georgia State opened as a 1.5-point favorite, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 150.



White knows the Panthers will cover the spread if they get open looks from three-point range. The team shoots 39 percent from downtown and was 9 for 21 in its semifinal win against Georgia Southern. On defense, Georgia State must key on Mavericks forward Kevin Hervey, who collected 14 points and 11 rebounds against Louisiana-Lafayette.



But the Mavericks could stay within the spread -- or win outright -- by stifling the Panthers' star and leading scorer D'Marcus Simonds, who was held to six points in 28 minutes by Georgia Southern on Saturday.



