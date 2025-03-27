The Texas men's basketball program has only reached the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament once since 2008, so new head coach Sean Miller will try to build a Texas basketball roster that can break that drought in the coming years. The former Xavier coach was introduced as the 27th head coach in the history of Texas men's basketball earlier this week after the Longhorns moved on from Rodney Terry. Miller has made eight Sweet 16 appearances and four Elite Eights since 2007, so he has had no trouble reaching the second weekend of the Big Dance. Now, he will try to use the plentiful resources at Texas to reach his first Final Four.

Miller will immediately get to work scouring the college basketball transfer portal after the spring window opened on Monday. Which players could head to Texas to join Miller's first roster in Austin and which Texas basketball recruits could be on the way? If you love the Longhorns, or want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at Horns247, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Texas.

Horns247 has two of the most experienced journalists in the Texas market in Chip Brown and Jeff Howe. They have broken countless stories over the last two decades. Newcomer Eric Henry has already made his presence felt in the market, and Hank South and Jordan Scruggs have Longhorns recruiting on lockdown. Get all the inside scoop on the new basketball staff and VIP intel on UT football, basketball and more, plus access to the Horns247 VIP message boards, where you can interact with other fans and program insiders.

And right now, Horns247 is offering 50% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up. The team at Horns247 already has news out on who is coming and going on the Texas basketball roster. Head to Horns247 now to see the latest updates.

Texas basketball roster news

The Longhorns are set to lose six seniors from this year's team, including starters Arthur Kaluma and Kadin Shedrick. Additionally, SEC Freshman of the Year Tre Johnson is expected to enter the NBA Draft as a lottery pick in June. Texas is expected to lose nearly 70% of its scoring and rebounding from the roster that made the NCAA Tournament this season.

Guard Tramon Mark was a senior this season, but he retains a year of eligibility after having a COVID-year redshirt in 2020-21 and a medical redshirt in 2021-22. Mark was named to the preseason All-SEC third-team before dealing with various injuries in his first season with the Longhorns after transferring from Arkansas. Guards Chendall Weaver and Jordan Pope were both key players for Texas who could return next year as well.

Miller will need to rebuild the frontcourt after losing all significant contributors, which is where the transfer portal should come into play. Forward Dailyn Swain was one of Miller's top players at Xavier, and he has already announced his decision to enter the portal. He averaged 11 points and 5.5 rebounds last season and would be a welcomed addition in Austin. Get the latest Texas basketball roster news at Horns247.

How to get insider Texas basketball roster updates

Miller is expected to go after some huge names in the transfer portal, and the Horns247 staff has identified one of his former players who could be a "tailor-made replacement" for a departing star. You can only see who it is at Horns247.

Who are the top names Texas basketball is pursuing under coach Sean Miller, and which one of his former players could give the Longhorns a huge boost? Go to Horns247 to see their insider information, all from a team of reporters with decades of experience covering the Longhorns, and find out.

And reminder, Horns247 is offering 50% off an annual VIP membership for a limited time, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to Horns247. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.