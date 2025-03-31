After two seasons, Rodney Terry is out as head coach and Texas Longhorns basketball has turned to Xavier head coach Sean Miller to lead its program moving forward. In two stints at Xavier sandwiched around an extended stay in Arizona, Miller has been to the NCAA Tournament 13 times and guided his teams to four Sweet 16s and four Elite Eights. The expectations in Austin are that Miller capitalizes on deep-pocketed NIL donors to deliver the Longhorns back to the Final Four for the first time since 2003.

Texas basketball roster news

The Longhorns are likely to lose leading scorer Tre Johnson to the 2025 NBA Draft and there will inevitably be even more defections, but Miller will also have options of his own in the college basketball transfer portal. Two familiar faces that are expected to enter the portal from Xavier are Ryan Conwell (16.5 ppg) and Dailyn Swann (11.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game).

Other potential Texas basketball portal targets include Nevada forward Nick Davidson, UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr., FAU Matas Vokietaitis and Notre Dame forward Tae Davis. One gigantic name that stunned the college basketball world by entering the portal this week is St. John's star and Big East Player of the Year RJ Luis Jr. He'll test the NBA draft waters first, but Miller could give Texas a gigantic boost by landing one of the sport's biggest names. Get the latest Texas basketball roster news at Horns247.

