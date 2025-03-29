The Texas Longhorns were among the 14 SEC teams that made the NCAA Tournament bracket, but they lost to Xavier in the First Four and subsequently fired head coach Rodney Terry. They swiftly replaced him by hiring former Xavier coach Sean Miller, who is no stranger to high-major college basketball. He previously took Arizona to the Big Dance on a regular basis before spending time at Xavier. Miller has been to the NCAA Tournament 15 times, advancing to the Elite Eight on five occasions.

Miller is known as one of the top recruiters in college basketball and will try to use that skill to build the next Texas basketball roster. The college basketball transfer portal is currently open, so this is an important time for Miller and the new Texas basketball coaching staff.

Texas basketball roster news

Miller will look for scoring and rebounding in the college basketball transfer portal, as the Longhorns are projected to lose nearly 70% of their scoring and rebounding from this year's team. There are only five scholarship players expected to return, as six players have exhausted their eligibility. Star freshman Tre Johnson is almost certainly going to be an NBA lottery pick after producing the school's best freshman campaign since Kevin Durant in 2006-07.

Chendall Weaver and Jordan Pope are two key guards who should return, while senior Tramon Mark has an extra year of eligibility and would be an important returner. Sophomore forward Devon Pryor entered the transfer portal earlier this week after averaging nearly 20 minutes per game over a nine-game stretch in SEC play. Baylor forward Jason Asemota and San Diego State center Magoon Gwath are among the players that Texas is reportedly looking at in the transfer portal. Get the latest Texas basketball roster news at Horns247.

Miller is expected to go after some huge names in the transfer portal.

Who are the top names Texas basketball is pursuing under coach Sean Miller?

