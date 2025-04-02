It didn't take long for Texas basketball to make a decision about its future following the 2024-25 season. A report from Horns247 indicating that Rodney Terry would be fired came out shortly after the Longhorns lost to Xavier in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament. The report also said Xavier's Sean Miller was the frontrunner to replace him, and that move became official the next week. Miller is in the process of building the 2025-26 Texas basketball roster via the college basketball transfer portal, recruiting and re-recruiting some of the players still on the roster.

Texas basketball roster news

The latest 2025 NBA mock drafts on CBSSports.com from Kyle Boone and Adam Finkelstein both have Texas freshman Tre Johnson as a top-six pick. Johnson, the team's top scorer from last year, is as good as gone despite the lack of a formal announcement at this point. Second-leading scorer and leading rebounder Arthur Kaluma is out of eligibility.

On the current roster, all eyes are on guards Jordan Pope and Tramon Mark, both of whom have eligibility remaining. Pope was third on the team with 11 points per game, while Mark was fourth at 10.6.

In Texas transfer portal news, the Longhorns will reportedly get a visit from Ryan Conwell, who played for Miller at Xavier. Conwell, a 6-foot-4 guard, averaged 16.5 points per game last season and he'd likely slide into Johnson's role as the top-scoring option for Texas if he ultimately comes to Austin.

