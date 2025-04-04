Sean Miller has been a staple in the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for years, but he has yet to make a Final Four appearance during his 20 seasons as a head coach. Meanwhile, Texas basketball hasn't been to the Final Four since 2003, but together the two parties are banking on the fact that they can get to the promised land. Miller was hired last month to replace Rodney Terry after two seasons and now he'll turn to the college basketball transfer portal to transform the Texas basketball roster.

Miller has already added a commitment from Xavier forward Dailyn Swain, who followed him to Austin from Cincinnati after averaging 11.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game last season.

Texas basketball roster news

In addition to working the college basketball transfer portal, Miller has also been working to keep as many pieces from the current Texas roster intact as he can. Rising sophomore Nic Codie, a former four-star prospect and top-100 national recruit, has indicated that he'll return to Texas rather than take his chances in the portal. Miller also managed to secure a recommitment from John Clark, the Longhorns' only signee in the Class of 2025 and a top-75 recruit.

Malik Presley, who transferred to Texas from Vanderbilt last offseason, will also stick with the Longhorns after playing a limited role in 2024-25. Devon Pryor did announce that he would be entering the transfer portal late last month and the former three-star recruit will have three remaining years of eligibility for his next school. Meanwhile, North Dakota State guard Jacari White visited Austin on Wednesday and he could be the next domino to fall for Miller. Get the latest Texas basketball roster news at Horns247.

How to get insider Texas basketball roster updates

