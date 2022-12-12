Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday morning, an Austin Police spokesperson told CBS Sports. Beard, 49, was arrested and booked at 4:18 a.m. local time on a third-degree charge of assault against a family member. Austin Police responded to a "disturbance hot shot," per an Austin PD spokesperson, at 12:15 a.m.

CBS Sports reached out to Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte, who could not be immediately reached for comment, nor could the program's men's basketball sports information director.

Beard is in his second season with the Longhorns after a six-year run at Texas Tech, where he compiled a 112-55 record. Beard, a former Texas player, made the NCAA tournament in his first season in Austin. Texas is 7-1 so far this season, having reached as high as No. 2 in the AP Top 25.

