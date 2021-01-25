Texas coach Shaka Smart revealed Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He is isolating away from his team and his family, and assistant coach K.T. Turner will serve as the acting head coach in his absence.

"I tested positive for COVID and am in isolation away from our team and my family," he announced on Twitter. "I am working remotely and look forward to rejoining our team in person when it is safe to do so."

Smart's diagnosis comes ahead of Tuesday's rivalry game between No. 5 Texas and No. 24 Oklahoma. The Longhorns are also scheduled to face Kentucky on Saturday in Lexington, Kentucky, in one of the headline matchups of this year's Big 12/SEC Challenge. It's unlikely Smart will be available for either of those games.

Texas has not played since its Jan. 16 win over Kansas State. Its last two games, against TCU and Iowa State, were postponed because of COVID-19 issues that arose within those programs.

Smart has helped lead Texas to a turnaround season after starting the year on the hot seat. The Longhorns are 11-2 overall 5-1 in league play, good for second behind undefeated Baylor and just 1.5 games off the Bears' pace.