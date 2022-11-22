Who's Playing
Alcorn State @ Texas-El Paso
Current Records: Alcorn State 2-1; Texas-El Paso 2-1
What to Know
The Alcorn State Braves will take on the Texas-El Paso Miners at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Don Haskins Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Alcorn State beat the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 69-60 last Tuesday.
Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Texas-El Paso at home against the Sul Ross State Lobos last week as the squad secured a 99-59 win.
The wins brought both teams up to an identical 2-1. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Braves are 30th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.3 on average. To make matters even worse for Alcorn State, Texas-El Paso comes into the matchup boasting the eighth most takeaways per game in college basketball at 22.3.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas-El Paso won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 22, 2015 - Texas-El Paso 88 vs. Alcorn State 66