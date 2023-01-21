Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic @ Texas-El Paso

Current Records: Florida Atlantic 18-1; Texas-El Paso 11-8

What to Know

The Texas-El Paso Miners and the #24 Florida Atlantic Owls are set to square off in a Conference USA matchup at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Don Haskins Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Texas-El Paso took their contest against the Florida International Panthers on Thursday by a conclusive 81-61 score. Forward Otis Frazier III and guard Shamar Givance were among the main playmakers for the Miners as the former had 15 points along with six boards and the latter posted a double-double on 15 points and ten assists. Frazier III's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Charlotte 49ers on Monday. Frazier III's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, the Owls strolled past the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 83-64. Four players on Florida Atlantic scored in the double digits: guard Johnell Davis (14), guard Brandon Weatherspoon (12), guard Alijah Martin (11), and guard Nicholas Boyd (10).

Texas-El Paso is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Texas-El Paso came out on top in a nail-biter against Florida Atlantic when the two teams previously met in January of last year, sneaking past 70-68. Will the Miners repeat their success, or do the Owls have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.15

Odds

The Owls are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Miners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Owls slightly, as the game opened with the Owls as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas-El Paso have won five out of their last nine games against Florida Atlantic.