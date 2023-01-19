Who's Playing

Florida International @ Texas-El Paso

Current Records: Florida International 8-10; Texas-El Paso 10-8

What to Know

The Florida International Panthers are 2-9 against the Texas-El Paso Miners since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Florida International and Texas-El Paso will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9 p.m. ET at Don Haskins Center. The Miners should still be riding high after a victory, while Florida International will be looking to right the ship.

Florida International came up short against the North Texas Mean Green on Monday, falling 64-57. Guard Denver Jones (19 points) was the top scorer for Florida International.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Monday Texas-El Paso sidestepped the Charlotte 49ers for a 60-58 win. It took seven tries, but Texas-El Paso can finally say that they have a win on the road. Their guard Tae Hardy filled up the stat sheet, picking up 19 points.

Florida International is expected to lose this next one by 5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Florida International's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Florida International is now 8-10 while Texas-El Paso sits at 10-8. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers are stumbling into the game with the fourth most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.7 on average. To make matters even worse for Florida International, Texas-El Paso ranks 12th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Miners' favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.15

Odds

The Miners are a 5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Miners as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Texas-El Paso have won nine out of their last 11 games against Florida International.