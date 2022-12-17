Who's Playing
Louisiana Tech @ Texas-El Paso
Current Records: Louisiana Tech 6-4; Texas-El Paso 6-3
What to Know
The Texas-El Paso Miners and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are set to square off in a Conference USA matchup at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Don Haskins Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Louisiana Tech winning the first 64-52 on the road and the Miners taking the second 63-60.
Texas-El Paso found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 91-70 punch to the gut against the DePaul Blue Demons on Saturday. Guard Tae Hardy (16 points) was the top scorer for Texas-El Paso.
Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech entered their game against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Louisiana Tech was just a bucket shy of a victory and fell 80-79 to Stephen F. Austin. Louisiana Tech's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Cobe Williams, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 assists along with five steals.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Miners are expected to win a tight contest Saturday. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
The losses put Texas-El Paso at 6-3 and Louisiana Tech at 6-4. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Texas-El Paso comes into the matchup boasting the 11th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 19.3. Less enviably, Louisiana Tech is stumbling into the contest with the ninth most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.7 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
Odds
The Miners are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Louisiana Tech have won eight out of their last 12 games against Texas-El Paso.
