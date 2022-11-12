Who's Playing

New Mexico St. @ Texas-El Paso

Current Records: New Mexico St. 1-0; Texas-El Paso 0-1

The New Mexico St. Aggies are 11-1 against the Texas-El Paso Miners since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. They will face off against one another at 9 p.m. ET at Don Haskins Center. New Mexico St. won both of their matches against Texas-El Paso last season (77-71 and 72-69) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

The Aggies took their game at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 101-52 win over the New Mexico Highlands Cowboys.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Miners and the Texas Longhorns on Monday was not particularly close, with Texas-El Paso falling 72-57.

New Mexico St. is now 1-0 while Texas-El Paso sits at a mirror-image 0-1. Two last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Mexico St. have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 29.40%, which places them 12th in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Texas-El Paso has allowed their opponents to shoot 54.80% from the floor on average, which is the 353rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

The Aggies are a slight 1-point favorite against the Miners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

New Mexico St. have won 11 out of their last 12 games against Texas-El Paso.