Who's Playing
New Mexico St. @ Texas-El Paso
Current Records: New Mexico St. 1-0; Texas-El Paso 0-1
What to Know
The New Mexico St. Aggies are 11-1 against the Texas-El Paso Miners since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. They will face off against one another at 9 p.m. ET at Don Haskins Center. New Mexico St. won both of their matches against Texas-El Paso last season (77-71 and 72-69) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
The Aggies took their game at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 101-52 win over the New Mexico Highlands Cowboys.
Meanwhile, the matchup between the Miners and the Texas Longhorns on Monday was not particularly close, with Texas-El Paso falling 72-57.
New Mexico St. is now 1-0 while Texas-El Paso sits at a mirror-image 0-1. Two last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Mexico St. have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 29.40%, which places them 12th in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Texas-El Paso has allowed their opponents to shoot 54.80% from the floor on average, which is the 353rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
Odds
The Aggies are a slight 1-point favorite against the Miners, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
New Mexico St. have won 11 out of their last 12 games against Texas-El Paso.
- Dec 03, 2021 - New Mexico St. 72 vs. Texas-El Paso 69
- Nov 13, 2021 - New Mexico St. 77 vs. Texas-El Paso 71
- Dec 03, 2019 - New Mexico St. 59 vs. Texas-El Paso 56
- Nov 12, 2019 - Texas-El Paso 65 vs. New Mexico St. 50
- Nov 28, 2018 - New Mexico St. 62 vs. Texas-El Paso 58
- Nov 09, 2018 - New Mexico St. 96 vs. Texas-El Paso 69
- Nov 30, 2017 - New Mexico St. 80 vs. Texas-El Paso 60
- Nov 25, 2017 - New Mexico St. 72 vs. Texas-El Paso 63
- Dec 30, 2016 - New Mexico St. 79 vs. Texas-El Paso 70
- Dec 13, 2016 - New Mexico St. 79 vs. Texas-El Paso 68
- Dec 19, 2015 - New Mexico St. 73 vs. Texas-El Paso 53
- Dec 02, 2015 - New Mexico St. 73 vs. Texas-El Paso 59