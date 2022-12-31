Who's Playing

Rice @ Texas-El Paso

Current Records: Rice 10-3; Texas-El Paso 8-5

What to Know

The Rice Owls are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Texas-El Paso Miners at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Don Haskins Center. The Owls will be strutting in after a win while Texas-El Paso will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Thursday Rice capped 2022 off with an 81-78 victory over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Meanwhile, the Miners were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 79-73 to the UAB Blazers.

Rice was close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in March as they fell 70-67 to Texas-El Paso. Can Rice avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas-El Paso have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Rice.