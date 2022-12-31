Who's Playing
Rice @ Texas-El Paso
Current Records: Rice 10-3; Texas-El Paso 8-5
What to Know
The Rice Owls are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Texas-El Paso Miners at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Don Haskins Center. The Owls will be strutting in after a win while Texas-El Paso will be stumbling in from a defeat.
On Thursday Rice capped 2022 off with an 81-78 victory over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.
Meanwhile, the Miners were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 79-73 to the UAB Blazers.
Rice was close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in March as they fell 70-67 to Texas-El Paso. Can Rice avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas-El Paso have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Rice.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Texas-El Paso 70 vs. Rice 67
- Feb 05, 2022 - Texas-El Paso 72 vs. Rice 70
- Jan 09, 2021 - Rice 71 vs. Texas-El Paso 68
- Jan 08, 2021 - Texas-El Paso 101 vs. Rice 89
- Mar 07, 2020 - Texas-El Paso 77 vs. Rice 72
- Feb 22, 2020 - Texas-El Paso 68 vs. Rice 62
- Jan 23, 2020 - Texas-El Paso 72 vs. Rice 64
- Feb 23, 2019 - Rice 85 vs. Texas-El Paso 81
- Jan 12, 2019 - Texas-El Paso 65 vs. Rice 64
- Mar 01, 2018 - Rice 76 vs. Texas-El Paso 70
- Dec 30, 2017 - Texas-El Paso 80 vs. Rice 62
- Mar 09, 2017 - Texas-El Paso 86 vs. Rice 76
- Feb 18, 2017 - Texas-El Paso 79 vs. Rice 71
- Jan 01, 2016 - Texas-El Paso 61 vs. Rice 60