Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi @ Texas-El Paso

Current Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 4-2; Texas-El Paso 4-1

What to Know

The Texas-El Paso Miners will be playing at home against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders at 4 p.m. ET on Friday. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Texas-El Paso can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners by the margin of a single free throw, 68-67.

As for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, they have more to be thankful for after their contest against the Alcorn State Braves on Wednesday. The Islanders steamrolled past Alcorn State 98-67.

Texas-El Paso is now 4-1 while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi sits at 4-2. The Miners are 3-0 after wins this year, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 2-1.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4 p.m. ET

Friday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.