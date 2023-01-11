Who's Playing
Texas-San Antonio @ Texas-El Paso
Current Records: Texas-San Antonio 7-9; Texas-El Paso 8-7
What to Know
The Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners lost both of their matches to the Texas-El Paso Miners last season on scores of 64-69 and 54-59, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Roadrunners and Texas-El Paso will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Don Haskins Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
Texas-San Antonio came up short against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers this past Saturday, falling 74-64.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Texas-El Paso as they fell 60-58 to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs this past Saturday.
The losses put Texas-San Antonio at 7-9 and Texas-El Paso at 8-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Roadrunners are 21st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.1 on average. The Miners have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 358th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas-San Antonio have won nine out of their last 15 games against Texas-El Paso.
- Jan 23, 2022 - Texas-El Paso 59 vs. Texas-San Antonio 54
- Jan 20, 2022 - Texas-El Paso 69 vs. Texas-San Antonio 64
- Jan 30, 2021 - Texas-El Paso 69 vs. Texas-San Antonio 51
- Jan 28, 2021 - Texas-San Antonio 86 vs. Texas-El Paso 79
- Jan 18, 2020 - Texas-San Antonio 86 vs. Texas-El Paso 70
- Jan 15, 2020 - Texas-El Paso 80 vs. Texas-San Antonio 77
- Jan 05, 2019 - Texas-San Antonio 67 vs. Texas-El Paso 63
- Jan 03, 2019 - Texas-San Antonio 75 vs. Texas-El Paso 60
- Mar 07, 2018 - Texas-San Antonio 71 vs. Texas-El Paso 58
- Feb 10, 2018 - Texas-San Antonio 63 vs. Texas-El Paso 59
- Jan 20, 2018 - Texas-San Antonio 65 vs. Texas-El Paso 61
- Jan 21, 2017 - Texas-El Paso 59 vs. Texas-San Antonio 39
- Jan 01, 2017 - Texas-San Antonio 67 vs. Texas-El Paso 55
- Mar 05, 2016 - Texas-El Paso 81 vs. Texas-San Antonio 74
- Jan 16, 2016 - Texas-San Antonio 71 vs. Texas-El Paso 67