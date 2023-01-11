Who's Playing

Texas-San Antonio @ Texas-El Paso

Current Records: Texas-San Antonio 7-9; Texas-El Paso 8-7

What to Know

The Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners lost both of their matches to the Texas-El Paso Miners last season on scores of 64-69 and 54-59, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Roadrunners and Texas-El Paso will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Don Haskins Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Texas-San Antonio came up short against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers this past Saturday, falling 74-64.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Texas-El Paso as they fell 60-58 to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs this past Saturday.

The losses put Texas-San Antonio at 7-9 and Texas-El Paso at 8-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Roadrunners are 21st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.1 on average. The Miners have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 358th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas-San Antonio have won nine out of their last 15 games against Texas-El Paso.