Texas guard Andrew Jones, after returning from a leukemia diagnosis, suffers fractured toe in practice
The 6-foot-4 junior will be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time
Texas junior Andrew Jones, who missed much of last season while battling leukemia, suffered a fractured toe in his right foot during practice this week and will be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time.
"He's been through a lot," Texas coach Shaka Smart told CBS Sports early Saturday.
Jones was averaging 13.5 points in 22.6 minutes per game last season before being diagnosed with leukemia after appearing in 10 contests. The 6-foot-4 guard returned to practice in September.
"It's been great having him back," Smart said at the time. "It's terrific seeing him back on the court and doing what he loves."
