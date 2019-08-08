Texas guard Andrew Jones cleared for basketball activities in effort to return from leukemia

Texas guard Andrew Jones has been fully cleared for all basketball-related activities prior to the start of the 2019 fall semester, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. Jones' medical clearance is the next step in his journey to make a full recovery from a leukemia diagnosis that's kept him out most of the last two seasons.

Jones was diagnosed in early 2018 after feelings of lethargy and fatigue prompted him to go to the doctor. He missed the rest of the 2017-18 season undergoing treatment, and only made appearances in two games last season as he continued to fight through a full recovery.

Progress has been slow but steady since his early diagnosis. Only six months after his diagnosis, he was back dunking a basketball, but he admitted last summer in a revealing discussion that it's been a difficult journey.

"It's kind of depressing because I was almost at the peak of my game," Jones said last summer. "I was playing at a high level to make myself a potential draft pick ... I started to feel run down, started to feel heavy. It kind of feels like a dehydrating type of feeling, and it's like you don't wanna move, you just wanna lay there."

Prior to him stepping away from the game to undergo treatment, Jones was UT's leading scorer as a sophomore averaging 13.5 points during the 2017-18 season. His last full season came as a freshman in 2016-17 where he played in 33 games and averaged 11.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.