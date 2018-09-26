Texas guard Andrew Jones returns to practice less than year removed from leukemia diagnosis

Less than a year after being diagnosed with leukemia, Texas guard Andrew Jones returned this week to the team. He was listed as a limited participant in practice, another step in his goal to returning to the hardwood for the Longhorns.

"It's been great having him back," Texas coach Shaka Smart said via The Associated Press. "It's terrific seeing him back on the court and doing what he loves. He's participated in our workouts some. There's sometimes where he gets pulled out. The team doctor and the trainers want to make sure we're building back his strength before he gets thrown out there full time."

The announcement that Jones was diagnosed with leukemia came back in early January. It came on the heels of a decrease in playing time and complaints from him that he was perpetually tired and drained.

Jones did not play the remainder of the 2017-18 season for Texas and underwent treatment in Houston, using social media as a way of updating fans of his progress throughout the spring and summer months. He even showed off recently his re-gained ability to dunk.

It's unclear when -- or if -- Jones can get back to the court for Texas, but Smart and the staff in place are taking the process slowly.

"I think he would like to play," said Smart, "but we have to make sure we do what makes the most sense for him long term, and also what makes the most sense for our team."

Jones led the Longhorns in scoring last season before stepping away to undergo treatment. He's averaged 11.9 points, 3.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game in his two seasons with Texas.