Texas launches fundraising website for Andrew Jones after his leukemia diagnosis

Texas fans are pulling for Andrew Jones to be healthy. USATSI

The University of Texas announced earlier this week that sophomore guard Andrew Jones has been diagnosed with leukemia.

In the days since the announcement, the Longhorns has committed resources to support their sophomore guard as promised by launching an official fundraising website to support the Jones family with medical and family expenses.

The site is both NCAA legal and family-approved and can be found by clicking here. As of late Friday afternoon, 419 people had donated more than $33,000.

Jones has already begun cancer treatment since being diagnosed and is out indefinitely from competition. The former top-100 recruit from Irving, Texas, was averaging 13.5 points and 2.4 rebounds this season but played just 50 minutes in December and January as he was in and out of the lineup.

After the announcement earlier this week, Texas notched an emotional win over TCU at home in which teammates and coaches paid their respects to Jones in his absence. The Longhorns are back in action on Saturday as they travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to face Oklahoma State.