Texas launches fundraising website for Andrew Jones after his leukemia diagnosis
Jones is UT's second leading scorer who recently discovered he has leukemia
The University of Texas announced earlier this week that sophomore guard Andrew Jones has been diagnosed with leukemia.
In the days since the announcement, the Longhorns has committed resources to support their sophomore guard as promised by launching an official fundraising website to support the Jones family with medical and family expenses.
The site is both NCAA legal and family-approved and can be found by clicking here. As of late Friday afternoon, 419 people had donated more than $33,000.
Jones has already begun cancer treatment since being diagnosed and is out indefinitely from competition. The former top-100 recruit from Irving, Texas, was averaging 13.5 points and 2.4 rebounds this season but played just 50 minutes in December and January as he was in and out of the lineup.
After the announcement earlier this week, Texas notched an emotional win over TCU at home in which teammates and coaches paid their respects to Jones in his absence. The Longhorns are back in action on Saturday as they travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to face Oklahoma State.
-
How to watch Kentucky-Vanderbilt
Kentucky looks to continue on an upward trajectory after outlasting Texas A&M this week
-
How to watch Duke-Wake Forest
The Blue Devils return home after a two-game road swing to face the Demon Deacons
-
How to watch Florida vs. Ole Miss
The streaking Gators put their unblemished SEC record on the line on the road against Miss...
-
Documentary on 1968's Houston-UCLA game
'History in the Astrodome: UCLA vs Houston 1968' looks at the game that changed college ba...
-
Podcast: Will Bowen take court for USC?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the latest in college basketball -- and preview the...
-
When will UK's Jarred Vanderbilt return?
The former five-star prospect has yet to play a game for Kentucky due to a foot injury
Add a Comment