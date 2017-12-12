Texas leading scorer Andrew Jones out indefinitely with wrist fracture
Coach Shaka Smart doesn't expect him to be out for an extended period of time
Texas will be without its leading scorer, Andrew Jones, for an indefinite amount of time after he suffered a right wrist fracture in last week's game against VCU.
Coach Shaka Smart addressed the gloomy news Monday but was optimistic that Jones might return soon.
"Fortunately, it's not one of those injuries where he should be out for an extended period of time," Smart said. "But he's going to miss at least the next few games coming up before Christmas."
Jones, a sophomore, is averaging 15.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists this season for the Longhorns, who came in just outside the AP Top 25 rankings this week. His presence will be sorely missed as the Horns play Michigan and Alabama before the conference opener against Kansas on Dec. 29.
"It's a tough injury for us, because he's our leading scorer and has done a phenomenal job for us this year," Smart said. "We're really hopeful and excited to get him back as soon as we can."
Texas is back in action Tuesday night against Michigan at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.
