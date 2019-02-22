Texas' leading scorer, Kerwin Roach II, suspended indefinitely for team rules violation
Roach is leading UT at 15 points per game on the season
Texas star Kerwin Roach II, the team's leading scorer, has been suspended indefinitely for an undisclosed violation of team rules, the program announced Friday. The news was first reported by Horns247.com.
Roach, a senior, is averaging 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists on the season. Texas (15-11, 7-6 Big 12) has won three of its last four games leading in to Saturday's road game against rival Oklahoma.
The suspension is the third for Roach of his UT career. He was also suspended to open the season, missing UT's opener against Eastern Illinois. As a sophomore in 2016-17, he also opened the season on suspension and missed the first game on the Longhorns' schedule.
Roach's absence couldn't have come at a worse time for the Longhorns, who are clawing for their NCAA Tournament hopes. They remain in the current projected field according to Bracketologist Jerry Palm, who has them as a No. 9 seed, but any slippage in the final few regular-season games could cost them a spot among the field of 68.
