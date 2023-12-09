Who's Playing

Houston Chr. Huskies @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: Houston Chr. 1-6, Texas 6-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Texas Longhorns will be playing at home against the Houston Chr. Huskies at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moody Center. The timing is sure in Texas' favor as the squad sits on five straight wins at home while Houston Chr. has not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.

It's hard to win when you make ten fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Texas found out the hard way on Wednesday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 86-65 punch to the gut against the Golden Eagles.

Despite their loss, Texas saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Max Abmas, who scored 25 points, was perhaps the best of all. Abmas scored a full 38.5% of Texas' points, the second time in a row he's earned more than a third of the team's points. Chendall Weaver was another key contributor, scoring 10 points.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 56 points in their last match, Houston Chr. made sure to put some points up on the board against SW Adventist on Wednesday. The Huskies put a hurting on the Knights at home to the tune of 95-58.

The Longhorns' victory bumped their season record to 6-2 while the Golden Eagles' defeat dropped theirs to 7-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Houston Chr. struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for Texas against Houston Chr. when the teams last played back in November of 2022 as the team secured a 82-31 victory. Does Texas have another victory up their sleeve, or will Houston Chr. turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Texas has won both of the games they've played against Houston Chr. in the last 2 years.