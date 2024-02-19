Who's Playing

Kansas State Wildcats @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: Kansas State 15-10, Texas 16-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Texas Longhorns and the Kansas State Wildcats are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 19th at Moody Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, the Longhorns suffered a painful 82-61 loss at the hands of the Cougars. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Texas has scored all season.

Texas' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Dylan Disu, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds, and Chendall Weaver who scored 11 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Kansas State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They lost 75-72 to the Horned Frogs on a last-minute jump shot From Jameer Nelson Jr. Kansas State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, Kansas State had strong showings from Tylor Perry, who scored 24 points, and David N'Guessan, who scored 12 points along with three blocks. N'Guessan is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

The Longhorns' defeat dropped their record down to 16-9. As for the Wildcats, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-10 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's match: Texas have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.2% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Kansas State, though, as they've only made 30.2% of their threes this season. Given Texas' sizable advantage in that area, the Wildcats will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Texas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Texas: they have a less-than-stellar 10-15 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Texas is a big 8.5-point favorite against Kansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 142 points.

Series History

Texas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Kansas State.