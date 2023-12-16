Who's Playing

LSU Tigers @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: LSU 6-4, Texas 7-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

LSU has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Texas Longhorns in a holiday battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Toyota Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16% better than the opposition, a fact LSU proved on Wednesday. They strolled past the Hornets with points to spare, taking the game 74-56.

LSU's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jordan Wright, who scored 13 points along with six assists and five rebounds. Those six assists set a new season-high mark for him. Mike Williams III was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

Texas has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 19 points or more this season. They took their game at home on Saturday with ease, bagging a 77-50 victory over the Huskies. The victory was just what Texas needed coming off of a 86-65 loss in their prior matchup.

Texas' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Kadin Shedrick led the charge by scoring 15 points along with four steals and three blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Dillon Mitchell, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds.

The Tigers' win bumped their record up to 6-4. As for the Longhorns, they pushed their record up to 7-2 with that victory, which was their 14th straight at home dating back to last season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: LSU just can't miss this season, having made 46.9% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Texas struggles in that department as they've made 49.3% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

LSU skirted past Texas 69-67 when the teams last played back in January of 2020. Will LSU repeat their success, or does Texas have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

LSU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.