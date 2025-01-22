Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Texas looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 32-25 lead against Missouri.

If Texas keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-6 in no time. On the other hand, Missouri will have to make due with a 15-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Missouri Tigers @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: Missouri 15-3, Texas 12-6

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Texas is heading back home. They and the Missouri Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Moody Center. The Longhorns are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Last Saturday, Texas suffered a grim 84-60 defeat to Florida.

Ze'Rik Onyema put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (four).

Texas struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 15.4 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've fallen to only 8.6 per game.

Meanwhile, Missouri entered their tilt with Arkansas on Saturday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They enjoyed a cozy 83-65 victory over the Razorbacks. 83 seems to be a good number for the Tigers as the team scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Missouri can attribute much of their success to Caleb Grill, who went 7 for 10 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds and four steals. Another player making a difference was Mark Mitchell, who had 17 points in addition to five rebounds and two steals.

Texas has been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-6 record this season. As for Missouri, their victory was their 14th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-3.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Texas has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.2% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Missouri struggles in that department as they've nailed 37.9% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Texas is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Missouri, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.