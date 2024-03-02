Who's Playing

Okla. State Cowboys @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: Okla. State 12-16, Texas 18-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Texas has been on the road for two straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. They and the Okla. State Cowboys will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Moody Center. Texas has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Tuesday, the Longhorns were able to grind out a solid win over the Red Raiders, taking the game 81-69. The victory was just what Texas needed coming off of a 86-67 defeat in their prior matchup.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Texas to victory, but perhaps none more so than Chendall Weaver, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Brock Cunningham, who scored nine points along with seven rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Okla. State on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 77-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Knights. Okla. State got off to an early lead (up 12 with 4:37 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite their defeat, Okla. State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. John-Michael Wright, who scored 22 points along with two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Wright didn't help Okla. State's cause all that much against the Sooners on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. Eric Dailey Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

The Longhorns' win bumped their record up to 18-10. As for the Cowboys, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 12-16.

Texas beat the Cowboys 60-47 when the teams last played back in March of 2023. Will Texas repeat their success, or do the Cowboys have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Texas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Okla. State.