Oklahoma Sooners @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: Oklahoma 20-10, Texas 19-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Oklahoma has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Texas Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moody Center. Texas took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Oklahoma, who comes in off a win.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Oklahoma ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They had just enough and edged the Bearcats out 74-71. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win Oklahoma has posted since November 24, 2023.

Oklahoma's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Le'Tre Darthard, who scored 18 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalon Moore, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Texas pushed their score all the way to 85 on Monday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 93-85 to the Bears. Texas got off to an early lead (up 14 with 11:39 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The losing side was boosted by Max Abmas, who scored 33 points along with five assists and four steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

The Sooners' victory bumped their record up to 20-10. As for the Longhorns, their loss dropped their record down to 19-11.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Oklahoma hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. However, it's not like Texas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Oklahoma ended up a good deal behind Texas in their previous matchup back in January, losing 75-60. Can Oklahoma avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Texas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma.