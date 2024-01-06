Who's Playing

Texas Tech Red Raiders @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: Texas Tech 11-2, Texas 11-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Texas Longhorns will stay at home for another game and welcome the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Moody Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Monday, the Longhorns didn't have too much trouble with the Mavericks at home as they won 79-62.

Texas' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Kadin Shedrick led the charge by scoring 17 points along with seven rebounds. Max Abmas was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with seven assists.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech came tearing into Monday's contest with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They put a hurting on the Lions at home to the tune of 85-57. Texas Tech might be getting used to big wins seeing as the team's won five games by 22 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Texas Tech to victory, but perhaps none more so than Warren Washington, who scored ten points along with six rebounds and five assists. Washington hasn't dropped below two blocks for three straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Pop Isaacs, who scored 21 points.

The Longhorns' win was their 17th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 11-2. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 18.06 points. As for the Red Raiders, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-2 record this season.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Texas came up short against Texas Tech when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 74-67. Will Texas have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Texas Tech has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Texas.