Who's Playing

West Virginia Mountaineers @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: West Virginia 8-14, Texas 15-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Texas Longhorns and the West Virginia Mountaineers are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Moody Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Texas on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 70-65 to the Cyclones.

The losing side was boosted by Dylan Disu, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds. He hasn't dropped below two blocks for three straight games. Less helpful for Texas was Max Abmas' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to the Cougars by a score of 86-73.

West Virginia's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Kerr Kriisa, who scored 23 points along with five rebounds and two steals, and Jesse Edwards who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Kriisa has scored all season.

The Longhorns have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-8 record this season. As for the Mountaineers, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-14.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a blowout: Texas just can't miss this season, having made 48% of their shots per game. It's a different story for West Virginia, though, as they've only made 41.8% of their shots this season. Given Texas' sizable advantage in that area, the Mountaineers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Texas couldn't quite finish off the Mountaineers in their previous matchup back in January and fell 76-73. Will Texas have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Texas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against West Virginia.