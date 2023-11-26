Who's Playing

Wyoming Cowboys @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: Wyoming 4-1, Texas 4-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo (Try for free)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $17.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, Texas is heading back home. They will take on the Wyoming Cowboys at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Texas might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up six turnovers on Monday.

The point spread may have favored Texas last Monday, but the final result did not. They took a 81-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Huskies. The loss was Texas' first of the season.

The losing side was boosted by Dillon Mitchell, who scored 21 points along with 8 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Tyrese Hunter, who scored 13 points along with 7 assists and 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 24.5% better than the opposition, a fact Wyoming proved on Sunday. They walked away with a 78-71 win over the Paladins. That's two games straight that Wyoming has won by exactly seven points.

Wyoming got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Caden Powell out in front who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 13 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Sam Griffin, who scored 26 points.

The wins kept both teams' perfect 4-1 season records intact.

Looking forward, Texas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 16 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wyoming struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Texas is a big 16-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

