Current Records: Wyoming 4-1, Texas 4-1

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

The Wyoming Cowboys' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Texas Longhorns at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 26th at Moody Center. Texas took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Wyoming, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 24.5% better than the opposition, a fact Wyoming proved on Sunday. They came out on top against the Paladins by a score of 78-71. That's two games straight that Wyoming has won by exactly seven points.

Wyoming's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Caden Powell led the charge by dropping a double-double on 13 points and 13 rebounds. Sam Griffin was another key contributor, scoring 26 points.

Meanwhile, Texas unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Monday. They took a 81-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Huskies. Texas didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Texas' defeat came about despite a quality game from Dillon Mitchell, who scored 21 points along with 8 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyrese Hunter, who scored 13 points along with 7 assists and 5 rebounds.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 4-1.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Sunday as Wyoming and Texas are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Wyoming hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.6 points per game. However, it's not like Texas struggles in that department as they've been even better at 81.2 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.