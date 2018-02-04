Texas player with leukemia making 'positive strides' in cancer treatment

Texas guard Andrew Jones, a sophomore who was diagnosed with leukemia in January, is making improvement as he undergoes cancer treatment.

Jones' family released a statement on Saturday updating his condition and treatment process.



"We do want everyone to know that in the last two weeks, Andrew has made some positive strides," his family said. "He's even been able to get out of bed and move around some, which is a huge difference from when he was first diagnosed in Austin."

Jones was moved to the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston on Jan. 19 and he continues to undergo treatment for the cancer diagnosis he announced publicly on Jan. 10.

Jones last appeared on the floor on Jan. 1 against Iowa State, where he scored eight points in just 11 minutes of action. A 6-foot-4 sharpshooter, he was the team's second leading scorer before his diagnosis.

"We are very appreciative of the outpouring of love and support for Andrew and our family, and we do ask that you continue to keep Andrew in your daily thoughts and prayers," the family said. "We know there's a long battle ahead, but together we will win this fight."

The Longhorns face rival Oklahoma on Saturday night. They are 14-8 on the season, but 4-4 since Jones stepped away to seek treatment.