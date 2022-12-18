Who's Playing

Bethune-Cookman @ Texas-San Antonio

Current Records: Bethune-Cookman 4-6; Texas-San Antonio 5-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners are heading back home. They will take on the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at 4 p.m. ET Sunday at UTSA Convocation Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Texas-San Antonio was expected to have a tough go of it last Tuesday, and that's exactly how things played out. They have to be aching after a bruising 91-70 defeat to the Utah Utes. Guard Japhet Medor put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points in addition to six boards and five steals. Medor's performance made up for a slower matchup against the New Mexico Lobos last week.

Meanwhile, the game between Bethune-Cookman and the Incarnate Word Cardinals this past Friday was not particularly close, with the Wildcats falling 77-65.

The Roadrunners are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Texas-San Antonio is now 5-5 while Bethune-Cookman sits at 4-6. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas-San Antonio has only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the 21st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Wildcats have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 29th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Roadrunners are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.