Florida International @ Texas-San Antonio

Current Records: Florida International 8-11; Texas-San Antonio 7-13

The Florida International Panthers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 4 of 2020. The Panthers and Texas-San Antonio will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at UTSA Convocation Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Florida International has to be hurting after a devastating 81-61 defeat at the hands of the Texas-El Paso Miners on Thursday. Guard Denver Jones (18 points) was the top scorer for Florida International.

Meanwhile, Texas-San Antonio received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 83-64 to the Florida Atlantic Owls. Guard John Buggs III wasn't much of a difference maker for Texas-San Antonio; Buggs III finished with only eight points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

The Panthers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

Florida International is now 8-11 while the Roadrunners sit at 7-13. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Florida International is stumbling into the matchup with the third most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.7 on average. Texas-San Antonio has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 18th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

The Panthers are a 4-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Texas-San Antonio have won six out of their last ten games against Florida International.