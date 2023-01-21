Who's Playing

Florida International @ Texas-San Antonio

Current Records: Florida International 8-11; Texas-San Antonio 7-13

What to Know

The Florida International Panthers haven't won a game against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners since Jan. 4 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Panthers and Texas-San Antonio will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET at UTSA Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Florida International has to be aching after a bruising 81-61 loss to the Texas-El Paso Miners on Thursday. The top scorer for Florida International was guard Denver Jones (18 points).

Meanwhile, the matchup between Texas-San Antonio and the Florida Atlantic Owls on Thursday was not particularly close, with Texas-San Antonio falling 83-64. Guard John Buggs III wasn't much of a difference maker for the Roadrunners; Buggs III finished with only eight points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

The losses put the Panthers at 8-11 and Texas-San Antonio at 7-13. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Florida International is third worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.7 on average. Texas-San Antonio has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 19th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas-San Antonio have won six out of their last ten games against Florida International.