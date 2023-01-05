Who's Playing
Middle Tenn. @ Texas-San Antonio
Current Records: Middle Tenn. 9-5; Texas-San Antonio 6-8
What to Know
The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders are 7-0 against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Blue Raiders and Texas-San Antonio will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET at UTSA Convocation Center. Middle Tenn. will be strutting in after a win while Texas-San Antonio will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Middle Tenn. proved too difficult a challenge. Middle Tenn. secured a 65-60 W over the Hilltoppers. Middle Tenn. can attribute much of their success to guard Teafale Lenard Jr, who had 19 points along with six boards, and guard Eli Lawrence, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Roadrunners were expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. Their painful 90-67 loss to the UAB Blazers might stick with them for a while. The losing side was boosted by guard Japhet Medor, who had 21 points and six assists.
Texas-San Antonio's loss took them down to 6-8 while Middle Tenn.'s victory pulled them up to 9-5. A win for Texas-San Antonio would reverse both their bad luck and Middle Tenn.'s good luck. We'll see if Texas-San Antonio manages to pull off that tough task or if the Blue Raiders keep their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Middle Tenn. have won all of the games they've played against Texas-San Antonio in the last nine years.
- Feb 07, 2022 - Middle Tenn. 84 vs. Texas-San Antonio 75
- Feb 01, 2020 - Middle Tenn. 83 vs. Texas-San Antonio 80
- Jan 17, 2019 - Middle Tenn. 89 vs. Texas-San Antonio 86
- Jan 25, 2018 - Middle Tenn. 75 vs. Texas-San Antonio 51
- Mar 09, 2017 - Middle Tenn. 86 vs. Texas-San Antonio 70
- Feb 02, 2017 - Middle Tenn. 69 vs. Texas-San Antonio 59
- Jan 09, 2016 - Middle Tenn. 79 vs. Texas-San Antonio 71