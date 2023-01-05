Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ Texas-San Antonio

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 9-5; Texas-San Antonio 6-8

What to Know

The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders are 7-0 against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Blue Raiders and Texas-San Antonio will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET at UTSA Convocation Center. Middle Tenn. will be strutting in after a win while Texas-San Antonio will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Middle Tenn. proved too difficult a challenge. Middle Tenn. secured a 65-60 W over the Hilltoppers. Middle Tenn. can attribute much of their success to guard Teafale Lenard Jr, who had 19 points along with six boards, and guard Eli Lawrence, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Roadrunners were expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. Their painful 90-67 loss to the UAB Blazers might stick with them for a while. The losing side was boosted by guard Japhet Medor, who had 21 points and six assists.

Texas-San Antonio's loss took them down to 6-8 while Middle Tenn.'s victory pulled them up to 9-5. A win for Texas-San Antonio would reverse both their bad luck and Middle Tenn.'s good luck. We'll see if Texas-San Antonio manages to pull off that tough task or if the Blue Raiders keep their momentum going instead.

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Middle Tenn. have won all of the games they've played against Texas-San Antonio in the last nine years.