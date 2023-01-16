Who's Playing
Rice @ Texas-San Antonio
Current Records: Rice 12-5; Texas-San Antonio 7-11
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the Rice Owls will be on the road. Rice and the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET Monday at UTSA Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Owls winning the first 91-78 at home and Texas-San Antonio taking the second 82-71.
The Texas-El Paso Miners typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Rice proved too difficult a challenge. Rice escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 83-82.
Meanwhile, Texas-San Antonio ended up a good deal behind the Charlotte 49ers when they played this past Saturday, losing 72-54.
Rice is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
The Owls are now 12-5 while the Roadrunners sit at 7-11. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Rice comes into the matchup boasting the 17th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.80%. On the other end of the spectrum, Texas-San Antonio has only been able to knock down 40.30% percent of their shots, which is the seventh lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if Rice's 8.50% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Owls are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Texas-San Antonio have won six out of their last ten games against Rice.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Texas-San Antonio 82 vs. Rice 71
- Feb 03, 2022 - Rice 91 vs. Texas-San Antonio 78
- Jan 02, 2021 - Rice 84 vs. Texas-San Antonio 69
- Jan 01, 2021 - Rice 95 vs. Texas-San Antonio 86
- Jan 25, 2020 - Texas-San Antonio 90 vs. Rice 88
- Jan 10, 2019 - Texas-San Antonio 95 vs. Rice 79
- Mar 03, 2018 - Texas-San Antonio 79 vs. Rice 60
- Dec 28, 2017 - Texas-San Antonio 79 vs. Rice 66
- Feb 16, 2017 - Rice 80 vs. Texas-San Antonio 68
- Jan 03, 2016 - Texas-San Antonio 85 vs. Rice 80