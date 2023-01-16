Who's Playing

Rice @ Texas-San Antonio

Current Records: Rice 12-5; Texas-San Antonio 7-11

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Rice Owls will be on the road. Rice and the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET Monday at UTSA Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Owls winning the first 91-78 at home and Texas-San Antonio taking the second 82-71.

The Texas-El Paso Miners typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Rice proved too difficult a challenge. Rice escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 83-82.

Meanwhile, Texas-San Antonio ended up a good deal behind the Charlotte 49ers when they played this past Saturday, losing 72-54.

Rice is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

The Owls are now 12-5 while the Roadrunners sit at 7-11. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Rice comes into the matchup boasting the 17th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.80%. On the other end of the spectrum, Texas-San Antonio has only been able to knock down 40.30% percent of their shots, which is the seventh lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if Rice's 8.50% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Owls are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas-San Antonio have won six out of their last ten games against Rice.