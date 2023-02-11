Who's Playing

Texas-El Paso @ Texas-San Antonio

Current Records: Texas-El Paso 11-13; Texas-San Antonio 7-18

What to Know

The Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners haven't won a contest against the Texas-El Paso Miners since Jan. 28 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Texas-San Antonio and Texas-El Paso will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET at UTSA Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Roadrunners found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 84-60 punch to the gut against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders on Saturday. Texas-San Antonio was surely aware of their 14-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Meanwhile, Texas-El Paso came up short against the Charlotte 49ers on Thursday, falling 62-53. The losing side was boosted by forward Calvin Solomon, who had 16 points along with six boards.

Texas-San Antonio is now 7-18 while the Miners sit at 11-13. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Roadrunners are stumbling into the matchup with the sixth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.5 on average. Texas-El Paso has experienced some struggles of their own as they are third worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Series History

Texas-San Antonio have won nine out of their last 16 games against Texas-El Paso.