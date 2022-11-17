Who's Playing

Texas State-San Marcos @ Texas-San Antonio

Current Records: Texas State-San Marcos 2-1; Texas-San Antonio 2-1

What to Know

The Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to UTSA Convocation Center at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Things were close when Texas State-San Marcos and the Rhode Island Rams clashed this past Saturday, but the Bobcats ultimately edged out the opposition 70-66. Texas State-San Marcos' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Mason Harrell, who had 26 points along with five rebounds, and guard Brandon Davis, who had 15 points.

Meanwhile, the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners were able to grind out a solid win over the St. Mary's (TX) Rattlers on Monday, winning 66-59.

When the teams previously met three seasons ago, Texas State-San Marcos was in the race but had to settle for second with a 77-71 finish. Can they avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Series History

Texas-San Antonio have won three out of their last five games against Texas State-San Marcos.