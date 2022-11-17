Who's Playing

Texas State-San Marcos @ Texas-San Antonio

Current Records: Texas State-San Marcos 2-1; Texas-San Antonio 2-1

What to Know

The Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners head home again Thursday, but with the point spread against them by 5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats at 8 p.m. ET at UTSA Convocation Center. Last year, Texas-San Antonio and Texas State-San Marcos were perfect equals, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws.

The Roadrunners were able to grind out a solid win over the St. Mary's (TX) Rattlers on Monday, winning 66-59.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Rhode Island Rams 70-66. Guard Mason Harrell and guard Brandon Davis were among the main playmakers for Texas State-San Marcos as the former had 26 points in addition to five boards and the latter had 15 points.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bobcats are a 5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bobcats, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Texas-San Antonio have won two out of their last five games against Texas State-San Marcos.