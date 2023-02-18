Who's Playing

UAB @ Texas-San Antonio

Current Records: UAB 19-8; Texas-San Antonio 8-19

What to Know

The Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the UAB Blazers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 27 of 2021. Texas-San Antonio and UAB will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at UTSA Convocation Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Roadrunners didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Rice Owls on Thursday, but they still walked away with an 84-79 victory. It took 11 tries, but Texas-San Antonio can finally say that they have a victory on the road. Forward Josh Farmer and guard John Buggs III were among the main playmakers for Texas-San Antonio as the former had 18 points in addition to six rebounds and the latter shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points.

Meanwhile, UAB had enough points to win and then some against the Texas-El Paso Miners on Thursday, taking their contest 79-66. The Blazers got double-digit scores from five players: guard Jordan Walker (22), guard Ledarrius Brewer (13), forward Ty Brewer (11), forward KJ Buffen (10), and guard Eric Gaines (10).

The Roadrunners are now 8-19 while UAB sits at 19-8. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Texas-San Antonio has only been able to knock down 40.30% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. UAB's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 13th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 82.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UAB have won nine out of their last 14 games against Texas-San Antonio.