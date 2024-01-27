Who's Playing
Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Texas So. Tigers
Current Records: Alabama A&M 3-15, Texas So. 5-12
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Texas So. is 10-0 against Alabama A&M since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at H&PE Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
On Monday, the Tigers couldn't handle the Tigers and fell 73-64.
Meanwhile, Alabama A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Monday after their third straight loss. They lost to the Hornets on the road by a decisive 72-55 margin. Alabama A&M found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 26% worse than the opposition.
The Tigers' loss dropped their record down to 5-12. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-15.
Texas So. beat Alabama A&M 74-61 in their previous meeting back in March of 2023. Will Texas So. repeat their success, or does Alabama A&M have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Texas So. has won all of the games they've played against Alabama A&M in the last 6 years.
- Mar 10, 2023 - Texas So. 74 vs. Alabama A&M 61
- Jan 21, 2023 - Texas So. 70 vs. Alabama A&M 59
- Jan 22, 2022 - Texas So. 78 vs. Alabama A&M 44
- Mar 01, 2021 - Texas So. 68 vs. Alabama A&M 58
- Feb 01, 2021 - Texas So. 66 vs. Alabama A&M 49
- Feb 29, 2020 - Texas So. 85 vs. Alabama A&M 58
- Feb 01, 2020 - Texas So. 82 vs. Alabama A&M 73
- Mar 04, 2019 - Texas So. 66 vs. Alabama A&M 61
- Feb 04, 2019 - Texas So. 84 vs. Alabama A&M 74
- Feb 24, 2018 - Texas So. 106 vs. Alabama A&M 71