Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Texas So. Tigers

Current Records: Alabama A&M 3-15, Texas So. 5-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas

H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Texas So. is 10-0 against Alabama A&M since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at H&PE Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Monday, the Tigers couldn't handle the Tigers and fell 73-64.

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Monday after their third straight loss. They lost to the Hornets on the road by a decisive 72-55 margin. Alabama A&M found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 26% worse than the opposition.

The Tigers' loss dropped their record down to 5-12. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-15.

Texas So. beat Alabama A&M 74-61 in their previous meeting back in March of 2023. Will Texas So. repeat their success, or does Alabama A&M have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Texas So. has won all of the games they've played against Alabama A&M in the last 6 years.